Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson Says He Is 'Sober for the First Time in Eight Years'

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson revealed on Monday that he hasn't been appearing much on the show lately or on social media because he's been sobering up.

In an Instagram posted to his account, the 23-year-old comedian talked about his decision to quit drugs after using them for eight years in the caption of the photo, while thanking his fans and followers for their love and support.

"I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years," he wrote. "It wasn't easy, but I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man."

Davidson, SNL's youngest cast member, has spoken openly about his drug use in the past. In an interview with High Times in 2016, Davidson talked about how he used marijuana to manage pain from his Crohn's disease, going so far as to say he " wouldn’t be able to perform on SNL if I couldn’t smoke weed!"

See Davidson's full Instagram post below.