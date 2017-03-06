travel banWhat to Know About President Trump's Revised Travel Ban
Politics

Watch Live: Trump Administration Unveils New Travel Ban

4:07 PM UTC

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Attorney General Jeff Sessions will discuss travel restrictions to the U.S. as President Donald Trump enacts a new travel ban Monday.

Watch the remarks above, scheduled to begin at 11:30 EST.

The new ban will prevent people from six Muslim-majority countries—Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia and Yemen—from entering the U.S. for 90 days if they do not have visas that are currently valid, the Associated Press reported. Iraq had originally been included in the list of countries. The White House removed it when Iraq agreed to work more closely with the U.S. to vet Iraqi citizens applying for a travel visa, according to the AP.

The White House is announcing the new order after federal courts stymied the rollout of Trump's first travel ban, which applied more broadly to seven Muslim-majority countries.

Follow TIME