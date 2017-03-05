movies'Logan' Claws Its Way Into $85.3 Million Opening Weekend
White House

Here's George W. Bush's Advice For President Trump

7:55 PM UTC

Former President George W. Bush has some advice for President Donald Trump.

Bush's words of wisdom were two-fold —he wants to see Trump succeed in office and wished the new Commander-in-Chief well, the 43rd president said in an interview Sunday with TODAY.

"I'd say the same advice I gave before: It's a really hard job and I wish you all the best," he told Sunday TODAY host Willie Geist.

And aside from his general advice, Bush also suggested that Trump surround himself with "good people."

"Empower them and make sure they're able to give you unfettered advice," he said. Bush named Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and national security adviser H.R. McMaster as notable examples in Trump's cabinet.

Watch the interview here.

