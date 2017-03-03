White House7 Reasons Why the Mike Pence and Hillary Clinton Email Stories Are Not the Same
Jewish Cemetery Near St. Louis Vandalized In Apparent Anti-Semitic Act
ResearchThe Weird Way Acupuncture Helps Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
hands on keyboard
Oscars 2017After the Oscars, Moonlight's Youngest Stars Return to Middle School Like Regular Kids
Actors Jaden Piner (L) and Alex R. Hibbert (R) attend the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards press room on February 25, 2017 in Santa Monica, California.
animals‘Scrambling in Terror.’ PETA Slams NHL’s Use of Real Penguins at Pittsburgh Game
NHL: Stadium Series-Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins
The New Celebrity Apprentice - Season 15
Arnold Schwarzenegger, host of 'The New Celebrity Apprentice' on NBC. Paul Drinkwater—NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Television

Arnold Schwarzenegger Leaving Celebrity Apprentice Because Of Its 'Baggage'

8:02 PM UTC

Arnold Schwarzenegger announced he's leaving The New Celebrity Apprentice because of the show's "baggage."

"I loved every second of working with NBC and Mark Burnett," the former California governor said in a statement Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Everyone — form the celebrities to the crew to the marketing department — was a straight 10, and I would absolutely work with all of them again on a show that doesn't have this baggage."

Schwarzenegger elaborated in an interview British entertainment magazine Empire that the decision had to do with his predecessor: President Donald Trump. Schwarzenegger took over the hosting gig from Trump when the now-president turned to politics.

"With Trump being involved in the show people have a bad taste and don't want to participate as a spectator or as a sponsor or in any other way support the show," Schwarzenegger said. "It's a very divisive period now and I think this show got caught up in all that division."

Trump stayed on as an executive producer and said he had a role in picking Schwarzenegger as his successor. But he turned on Schwarzenegger as the show got disappointing ratings. "Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for....being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary," Trump tweeted in two separate tweets after the show's premiere in January.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME