Palestinians Banksy
People pass by the "The Walled Off Hotel" and the Israeli security barrier in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, on March 3, 2017.  Dusan Vranic—AP
Middle East

Banksy Opens Dystopian Hotel Near Bethlehem Separation Wall

6:13 PM UTC

Graffiti artist Banksy has opened a new inn in Bethlehem, located right by the barrier wall that separates Palestinian territories from Israel.

The ten-roomed Walled-off Hotel opened on Friday and is littered with the anonymous artist's work. As the Guardian reports, Banksy's team hopes the hotel will become a source of revenue for the town — whose economy has languished due strict Israeli controls. The rooms will be open for bookings on its website later in March, according to the Guardian.

Speaking to Channel 4 News, Banksy reportedly said: "Walls are hot right now, but I was into them long before Trump made it cool."

The hotel was built in secrecy over the past 14 months and was converted from a pottery workshop. Styled to look like to "an English gentlemen's club from colonial times," the Walled-off Hotel hopes to spark dialogue, evidenced through its choice of artwork: Every room has what is touted as the "worst view in the world," which is the 8-meter high concrete barrier.

There are also statues chocking on teargas, a painting of Jesus with a laser target on his forehead, a trophy wall of security cameras and an exhibition dedicated to the wall, that features art made by Israelis and Palestinians.

This is the artist's first major project since his 2015 Dismaland theme park in the British town of Weston-super-Mare.

