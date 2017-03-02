Exercise/FitnessWhy Swimming Is So Good For You
PoliticsWhy Attorney General Sessions is in the Hot Seat
CongressRead Chuck Schumer's Call for Jeff Sessions to Resign
EntertainmentCher on Britney Spears and J. Lo: 'I Was Doing Vegas When They Were in Rompers'
White House

President Trump Gives Speech Aboard Aircraft Carrier: Watch Live

5:36 PM UTC

President Donald Trump will give remarks aboard an aircraft carrier in Newport News, Va., Thursday afternoon, just two days after he advocated increased military spending in his joint address to Congress.

Trump will visit the Gerald R. Ford carrier, the Associated Press reports, and will also meet with sailors and shipbuilders.

According to a fact sheet from the Navy, the Gerald R. Ford carrier, expected to launch in 2017, is designed to be the "premier forward asset for crisis response and early decisive striking power in a major combat operation."

During his joint address on Tuesday night, Trump told Congress, " I am sending the Congress a budget that rebuilds the military, eliminates the defense sequester, and calls for one of the largest increases in national defense spending in American history."

The President's remarks begin at 2:30 p.m. EST. Watch the live stream above.

