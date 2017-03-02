Jeff SessionsHere's Exactly What Jeff Sessions Said About Russia at his Confirmation Hearing
Jeff Sessions Testifies Before Confirmation Hearing for Attorney General
Late Night TelevisionStephen Colbert Blasts Trump's 'Surprisingly Presidential' Speech to Congress
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Crime2 Transgender Women Killed in New Orleans Within 48 Hours: Police
Police Crime Scene Tape
CongressHere Are All the Members of Congress Calling on Jeff Sessions to Resign or Recuse Himself
Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing in ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday, Feb. 08, 2017.
TIME.com stock photos Social Apps iPhone Snapchat
Elizabeth Renstrom for TIME
How To

5 Hidden Snapchat Tricks You Need To Know

4:24 PM UTC

The photo- and video-messaging app Snapchat is unlike any other social network you probably use. Unlike Facebook or Twitter, launching Snapchat brings you to a minimalist camera screen with a few icons tucked away in the corners; there are no feeds or menus to greet you. Many features are hidden behind taps and swipes, and it isn't clear how to find them until you've been using the app for a while.

That means Snapchat can be hard to learn how to use. Whether you're new to Snapchat or consider yourself an expert, these five tricks will help you polish your snaps and more.

Draw with more colors

Tapping the pencil icon in the upper right corner of the screen launches a color slider, allowing you to choose different shades for doodling over a snap. But what's less clear is that it's possible to draw with colors not shown on this slider as well. After launching the color pallet, drag your finger from the color bar toward the edges of the screen to access options like black, white, and gray, which aren't shown on the slider.

Add more than one filter to a snap

Torn between two filters? Add them both. First, swipe from right to left to apply one filter. Then, while holding your finger down on the screen, slide another finger from left to right again to add a second filter. If you chose a color effect for your first filter, such as one that makes your image appear black and white, you'll be able to choose from the available banner-like overlays for your second filter, such as those that show the time or weather.

Read more: The ultimate parents' guide to Snapchat

Use night camera mode

Trying to capture a snap in a dark environment, such as in a dimly lit bar, can be challenging. To address this, Snapchat includes a night mode option. When using the app in a poorly lit area, a half moon icon will appear in the upper right corner of the screen. If it's not appearing when you want to use it, try covering your phone's camera with your hand to trigger it.

Change the emoji that appears next to a friend's name

When scrolling through your friends list, you may notice some names have an emoji alongside them, such as a baby icon, a smiley face, or a heart. Each emoji has it's own meaning; a baby, for example, will appear next to a new friend, while a smiley with shades appears next to a friend that that you share a best friend with.

You can change each of these emojis by tapping your icon in the upper left corner of the screen (this will appear as a ghost if you haven't customized it), pressing the Settings wheel in the top right corner, and then scrolling down to the "Manage" option under the "Additional Services" subhead. Tap "Friend Emojis" to edit which emoji is displayed for each achievement.

Build story playlists

Sometimes you might not want to watch all of the stories your friends have recently posted. If you want to view just a few of your friends' stories back-to-back, tap the round thumbnail next to his or her name. This will turn their image into a purple circle with a white checkmark, indicating that it's been added to your playlist. When you're done, tap the purple play button on the bottom of the screen to see the playlist.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME