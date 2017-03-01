public healthYou Asked: Are Humidifiers Actually Safe?
Humidifier spreading steam
RetailHow Artificial Intelligence Is Quietly Changing How You Shop Online
Amazon.com Inc. App As Company Promotes New Tool To Protect Cloud Customers
White HouseKellyanne Conway Says She ‘Meant No Disrespect’ by Kneeling on White House Couch
Kellyanne Conway (L) checks her phone after taking a photo as President Donald Trump and leaders of historically black universities and colleges pose for a group photo in the Oval Office of the White House on Feb. 27, 2017 in Washington, DC.
UberUber’s CEO Apologizes After Fight With Driver Is Caught on Video: 'I Must...Grow Up'
Key Speakers At The TiE Global Entrepreneurs Summit
U.K. Cabinet Ministers Attend The Weekly Cabinet Meeting
Justine Greening, U.K. education secretary, arrives to attend the weekly cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London, U.K., on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016.  Chris Ratcliffe—Bloomberg —Getty Images
World

England Is Requiring All Students to Take Sex Ed

1:10 PM UTC

The British government announced that sex education will be compulsory for students at every English school starting in 2019.

Additionally, every child will be taught about healthy relationships beginning at age 4, a government statement said. They will then be taught about sex at an appropriate age. The announcement comes after calls from charities and British M.P.s to make the subject mandatory.

Not everyone was delighted with the decision.

"Parents will be absolutely powerless to protect their children from presentations of sexual activity, which we know is part of many sex education teaching resources for primary school children," Antonia Tully, national coordinator for the Safe at School Campaign, said to the BBC.

Previously all schools did not have to teach the subject, but even under the new system parents will still have the option of withdrawing children from classes about sex. The old system failed to address "cyberbullying, 'sexting' and staying safe online," British Education Secretary Justine Greening said. "Faith schools will continue to be able to teach in accordance with the tenets of their faith," she added.

Sex education is widely taught in British schools already, but the plans mean all schools face the same requirements.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME