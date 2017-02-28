protestPresident Trump’s Nemesis Rosie O’Donnell Is Joining a Protest Rally Ahead of His Speech
Rosie O'Donnell, on Feb. 23, 2017 in New York City.
Five Best IdeasDon't Buy Your Kids Internet-Connected Toys
Little Girl Using Digital Tablet in Bed
Late Night Television'Here's to the Ones Who Lose': Watch James Corden Spoof the Oscars Emma Stone-Style
PoliticsPresident Trump Gives Himself an A-plus for Effort
Capitol
92815724
Photos.com—Getty Images
Security

French Historian Says He Was Detained for 10 Hours at Houston Airport

5:37 PM UTC

A French historian was arrested and detained for 10 hours at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston after flying in from Paris to attend a symposium at Texas A&M University.

Henry Rousso, a pre-eminent scholar on the Holocaust, wrote about the recent ordeal for the Huffington Post. Rousso said a policeman who took issue with his tourist visa interrogated him for several hours on Feb. 22, including "the recording of my fingerprints and a search of the body." The policeman suspected Rousso was traveling to the U.S. to work "illegally" after noting his recently issued J-1 visa (a non-immigrant visa issued to academics) expired this past January.

Rousso was eventually allowed to enter the U.S. at 1.30 a.m., but only after a colleague called "the president of Texas A&M, who immediately alerted a law professor in charge of immigration issues," he later learned. "Without them, I would have probably been handcuffed, chained, and shackled back to Paris."

Richard J. Golsan, director of the Center for Humanities Research at Texas A&M, who invited Rousso to the conference, told CNN that Rousso was left "shaken" by the incident. "At this point he loves this country but is frankly disturbed about what is going on."

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron has also tweeted a message of support for Rousso:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) did not immediately respond to TIME's request for comment.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told CNN: "The United States has been and continues to be a welcoming nation. Applicants for admission bear the burden of proof to establish that they are clearly eligible to enter the United States. In order to demonstrate that they are admissible, the applicant must overcome all grounds of inadmissibility."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME