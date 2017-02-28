SecurityFrench Historian Says He Was Detained for 10 Hours at Houston Airport
Jennifer Lopez Could Barely Contain Her Excitement for This Concert Proposal

5:39 PM UTC

Audiences at Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas "All I Have" show got quite an extra boost of onstage romance on Monday night, when Lopez's longtime backup dancer Lake Smits dropped down on one knee to propose to fellow dancer Tera Perez. (She said yes, thankfully.) The two have known Lopez since at least 2013 when they both appeared in her dance documentary show A Step Away, which tracked her crew's experience on their world tour. Clearly, their longstanding history made their engagement all the more meaningful to the famous performer.

"She said yes!" Lopez yelled as he slid on his new fiancée's ring.

In fact, Lopez herself was so excited that she almost didn't give Perez a chance to say the magic word before rushing the duo and bringing them into an embrace. It was a sweetly awkward moment, made all the better by the entire crew and audience's enthusiasm.

"I love these two. He's danced with me for many years, Tera's danced with me for so many years," Lopez gushed. "Thank you for letting us have this moment," she continued, before launching into upbeat song. Watch the celebration, below.

