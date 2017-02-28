White HouseWhite House Collected Cell Phones to Crack Down on Leaks. Then That Leaked
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks to journalists during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, DC Tuesday Feb. 21, 2017.
Late Night TelevisionHere's What Seth Meyers Predicts Donald Trump Will Do at His Classy First Address to Congress
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Gives Himself an A-Plus for Effort So Far
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the National Governors Association meeting in the State Dining Room of the White House February 27, 2017 in Washington, DC.
FranceInside the Heart of French Prisons
France. Meaux. 23 Novembre 2016. Penitentiary center of Meaux. Two prisonners in a cell.
iPhone charger
Petri Oosthuizen / EyeEm—Getty Images/EyeEm
Smartphones

Apple May Be Considering Another Big Change to the iPhone

3:26 PM UTC

Aside from a curved screen and no home button, Apple's next iPhone may have another big change: a different charging port.

The iPhone 7 successor will reportedly include a USB-C port rather than Apple's Lightning connector, according to The Wall Street Journal. The Apple-designed Lightning port has been the standard on the company's smartphones since the iPhone 5 launched in 2012.

Apple declined to comment on the report.

Read more: Everything we know about the iPhone 8

The change would mark a significant shift for Apple, which has traditionally made its own chargers that aren't compatible with devices from other companies. Other technology firms, like Google, HTC and LG, have all moved towards USB-C in their devices. Even Apple has embraced USB-C in its updated line of MacBook and MacBook Pro laptops, all of which include USB-C ports only. (USB-C offers faster data transfer and other benefits over previous versions of USB.)

Still, the change could be frustrating for longtime Apple users, who may require an adapter to use Lightning accessories with a USB-C iPhone, assuming they are compatible at all.

The report also furthers speculation that Apple will offer an iPhone model with a curved screen, as it says the company has ordered enough parts for mass production of such a device. The news comes after the Journal reported in November that Apple had been considering such a change. Nikkei Asian Review also said in August that Apple will release a new iPhone model with a curved screen. This could enable Apple to better compete with rival Samsung, which has been releasing smartphones with rounded screens since 2014.

Other reported changes for the next iPhone, which will arrive around the 10th anniversary of the device's initial launch, include facial recognition and wireless charging.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME