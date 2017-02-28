Everything We Know About Lorde's Upcoming Album Release

Singer Lorde walks the red carpet at the 2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 11, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Singer Lorde walks the red carpet at the 2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 11, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Scott Dudelson—Getty Images

It's been four long years since Kiwi wunderkind singer-songwriter Lorde became a radio and pop music sensation with her angsty, percussive anthem "Royals " and debut album Pure Heroine . In the meantime, the artist has become best friends with Taylor Swift , performed at festivals and shows around the world and left her teen years behind when she turned 20 last November. For the last few months, she's been slowly teasing new music . And now, it looks like she's finally going to make good on the promise of a follow-up album. Here's everything we know so far about what's coming next.

The album will tackle a whole new set of themes. In the lead-up to her 20th birthday, Lorde shared a personal and poetic Facebook post documenting what fans could expect, noting that the lyrics were the "best I've written in my life" and that the album covered new, emotional ground related to growing up and having fresh experiences. "The party is about to start. I am about to show you the new world," she wrote. If Pure Heroine was an ode to the ups and downs of the teenage years, then this next chapter will be about a more mature life stage.

But it will still be heavily influenced by the pop she loves. In a series of tweets praising the musician Kehlani , Lorde mused on the power of pop:

i truly believe in the necessity of cathartic pop records in times like these - i love the big sprawling projects too, but (cont.) - Lorde (@lorde) January 28, 2017

there's something about the falls & lifts of meticulous pop, moments designed for u to feel what u need to, that's more important than ever - Lorde (@lorde) January 28, 2017

you're probably guessing what kind of record i've made based on these tweets.. - Lorde (@lorde) January 28, 2017

Jack Antonoff of the Bleachers spent time with her in the studio. Besides being a guitarist and independent artist, Antonoff is an active collaborator with a number of other musicians, from Grimes to Janelle Monáe. He's also the boyfriend of Girls creator (and Lorde's friend) Lena Dunham.

coming out of hiding with ella and covering hang with me by robyn which we've played in the studio so many times on piano - jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) December 13, 2016

March 2 might mark the first single's release. The obscure first snippet of music can be heard on a cryptic website, imwaitingforit.com , that features Lorde chilling in the backseat of a car with a nonplussed driver. She sips a soda, and we hear a few bars of an upbeat tune before the video cuts, leaving us with two messages: March 2, New York City, and March 3, New Zealand. (Also of note: the site's other title is "M*******A," which could be the as yet unrevealed album title.) She also changed her Twitter profile and bio on Feb. 28, to align with the release of the site.

Another update includes some very specific times to check in. Superfans will be setting their alarms to make sure they hit up Lorde's Twitter (and the imwaitingforit.com site) as she directed, starting Tuesday.

you'll wanna come back here at 8am nz / 2pm nyc for a couple of days.. https://t.co/fsSN1KxI7h - Lorde (@lorde) February 28, 2017

She's performing on Saturday Night Live on March 11 . Expect at least a few new songs ready to go for her big return to the live performance spotlight. The evening's host will be Scarlett Johansson.

Mark your calendars! #SNL #SNLBackstage A post shared by Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) on Feb 23, 2017 at 11:15am PST

She's booked to play at a bunch of music festivals this summer. Coachella , Bonnaroo, and Governors Ball are just a few of the big gigs that have Lorde listed on the lineups. It would make sense for her to have a new set list by then.

This is going to be a highly personal album—and one she's spent a lot of time creating. In August, Lorde responded to a frustrated fan by urging a bit of patience. "I'm an artist, I write a record when I have enough special stories to tell, and it's all me," she explained on Instagram . "I've worked like a dog for a year making this thing great for you guys." In November, she was already teasing her new work, noting that she was listening to the songs on standard Apple earbuds so she could understand just how fans would consume it, too.

listen to the record on these every day. wanna hear it exactly how you will pic.twitter.com/R5Ove8g94z - Lorde (@lorde) November 15, 2016

And now, we wait for Lorde to bless us.