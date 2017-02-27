The Internet Is Flipping for Chrissy Teigen Falling Asleep on John Legend at the Oscars

Once it became clear the 2017 Oscars ceremony was going to extend well beyond its scheduled runtime of three hours Sunday night, Chrissy Teigen — who was there supporting her husband John Legend — apparently started to get a bit sleepy.

Right around the time the award for Best Actor was being announced, the 31-year-old model was spotted catching a few minutes of shut-eye on Legend's shoulder, a moment the Internet took notice of almost immediately. "Just woke up what happened," she tweeted shortly afterwards.

just woke up what happened - christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 27, 2017

Teigen's fans quickly began sharing photos and videos of her snooze on Twitter, joking about how relatable they found the nap.

I think my favorite part of the Oscars so far has been Chrissy Teigen sleeping on John. She is my spirit animal. pic.twitter.com/bgabC5fmqM - LV (@lxvelxuisa) February 27, 2017

Chrissy Teigen sleeping during the Oscars is my 2017 mood pic.twitter.com/PWMnk9aTP1 - Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) February 27, 2017

Chrissy Teigen sleeping at The Oscars. Iconic. pic.twitter.com/54POQCeupx - Cece | Gaga (@CantReadMyJudas) February 27, 2017