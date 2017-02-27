Oscars 2017Justin Timberlake Really Blessed the Internet By Photobombing Jessica Biel and Emma Stone
The Internet Is Flipping for Chrissy Teigen Falling Asleep on John Legend at the Oscars

8:03 PM UTC

Once it became clear the 2017 Oscars ceremony was going to extend well beyond its scheduled runtime of three hours Sunday night, Chrissy Teigen — who was there supporting her husband John Legend — apparently started to get a bit sleepy.

Right around the time the award for Best Actor was being announced, the 31-year-old model was spotted catching a few minutes of shut-eye on Legend's shoulder, a moment the Internet took notice of almost immediately. "Just woke up what happened," she tweeted shortly afterwards.

Teigen's fans quickly began sharing photos and videos of her snooze on Twitter, joking about how relatable they found the nap.

