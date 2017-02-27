czech republicThese Czech Pensioners Stay Young by Plunging Into Freezing Cold Rivers
swimmers-czech-republic-Radek-Kalhous
awardsAccounting Firm PwC Apologizes for Oscars' Best Picture Mix-Up
89th Annual Academy Awards - Show
MilitaryTrump's New Anti-ISIS Strategy May Mean Deeper U.S. Involvement in Syria
US-IRAQ-SYRIA-CONFLICT-MILITARY
GermanyAbout 10 Migrants in Germany Were Attacked Every Day Last Year
Shelter For Asylum Applicants Hit By Arson
Rachel Dolezal, president of the Spokane chapter of the NAACP, poses for a photo in her Spokane, Wash. home on March 2, 2015.
Rachel Dolezal, president of the Spokane chapter of the NAACP, at her home in Spokane, Wash., on March 2, 2015. Colin Mulvany—AP
U.S.

Rachel Dolezal Is Flat Broke, But Unapologetic About Identifying as Black

10:26 AM UTC

Rachel Dolezal, the former civil rights activist whose claim to be black caused outcry in 2015, has said she is living in penury and facing the prospect of losing her home in a new interview.

Yet Dolezal, who was a N.A.A.C.P. branch president when it was discovered she had been born to white parents, said in the interview with the Guardian that she will not "apologise and grovel" for her actions. She generated global headlines after questions from a local reporter led to her parents releasing childhood photos of her and denouncing her as a fraud.

Today, she continues to identify as black and denies doing anything wrong. "I don’t think you can do something wrong with your identity if you’re living in your authenticity," Dolezal said. "I’m not going to stoop and apologise and grovel and feel bad about it."

She has written a memoir about her experiences, which will be released next month after having been turned down by around 30 publishing houses. In the midst of the race scandal, the activist resigned her position at the N.A.A.C.P. and was fired from a teaching position at Eastern Washington University.

Dolezal said she wrote the memoir to "set the record straight" and to "open up this dialogue about race and identity".

"Calling myself black feels more accurate than saying I’m white," she said.

[Guardian]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME