Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump With Fake Positive News About Him

Stephen Colbert decided to create his own special President Donald Trump-friendly news broadcast.

During Thursday night's episode of The Late Show , the host jumped on the "fake news" bandwagon with a segment of "Real News Tonight" in hopes that it would keep the President's tweeting in check. "Our top story: President Donald Trump is very smart," anchor "Jill Newslady" began. "The things he did today were good and everyone loves him." And the praise just piles up on Trump from there.

Watch the full clip below.