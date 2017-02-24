ResearchStudy: 1 in 4 Drug Overdoses in the U.S. Are from Heroin
Illegal Street Drugs
moviesSee Meryl Streep React at 19 Different Oscar Ceremonies
84th Annual Academy Awards - Show
movies13 True Stories That Would Make Oscar-Worthy Movies
moviesJordan Peele: Get Out 'Explores Why Black People Are Afraid of White People'
Jordan Peele attends a screening of "Get Out" on February 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
KENYA-CONSERVATION-GIRAFFES
A Rothschild subspecies giraffe stands in its habitat at Nairobi's giraffe conservation centre "The Giraffe Centre" on December 21, 2016.  TONY KARUMBA—AFP/Getty Images
YouTube

YouTube Suspends Live Stream of Giraffe Birth Due to 'Nudity and Sexual Content'

2:48 PM UTC

A New York zoo owner says YouTube briefly removed his live stream of a giraffe giving birth after animal rights extremists reported it under "nudity and sexual content."

Jordan Patch, owner of the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, began streaming from the center's Giraffe Barn on Feb. 22 where the pregnant giraffe named April was due to give birth to her fourth calf. More than 20 million viewers have tuned in to watch, a zoo spokesperson told ABC 15.

But, according to Patch, YouTube then suspended the feed. "Upset YouTube has suspended the live feed for nudity [and] sexual content?" he wrote in Facebook post that received more than 10,000 shares. "You can thank animal rights extremists for this issue."

Shortly after turning to Facebook Live as an alternative to film the giraffe birth, the YouTube stream was up and running again.

YouTube acknowledged to CNET that it had taken the live stream down. "With the massive volume of content on our site -- 400 hours uploaded every minute - sometimes we make the wrong call," a spokesman told the site. "When it's brought to our attention that content has been removed mistakenly, we act quickly to reinstate it." The video sharing site did not immediately respond to TIME's request for comment.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME