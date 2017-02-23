InternetHere's Why You're Seeing Red Xs All Over Facebook
Red X
democratsTom Perez Becomes Frontrunner for DNC Chairman After Jaime Harrison Drops Out
US-POLITICS-MAYORS
LGBTEducation Secretary Betsy DeVos Said Old Transgender Guidelines Were 'Overreach'
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland.
politicsBeyoncé Supports LGBTQ Youth After Trump Rolls Back Guidelines Protecting Transgender Students
59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Donald Trump

President Trump Described Deportations as a 'Military Operation'

Ryan Teague Beckwith
Updated: 7:22 PM UTC | Originally published: 6:41 PM UTC

President Trump described his Administration's deportation efforts as a "military operation."

In a meeting with manufacturing CEOs, Trump praised the efforts led by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, a retired U.S. Marine Corps general.

After saying Kelly had been "unbelievable at the border," Trump said the U.S. is "getting really bad dudes out of this country, and at a rate that nobody's ever seen before."

"And it's a military operation, because what has been allowed to come into our country, when you see gang violence that you've read about like never before, and all of the things — much of that is people that are here illegally. And they're rough and they're tough, but they' not tough like our people," he said. "So we're getting them out."

The Trump Administration has administered sweeping new guidelines on how to handle undocumented immigrants. Under recently released memos by the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday, even immigrants who commit minor crimes could be at risk for speedy deportation.

Speaking in Mexico City hours later, Kelly said there would be "no use of military forces" and "no mass deportations" in carrying out the orders, however.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME