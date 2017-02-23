An Ohio woman who passed away at the age of 91 Monday was given the perfect send-off in the form of an obituary written in her own voice. Columbus resident Jean E. Oddi's spirited farewell column — which exemplified the personality of the " Queen of Sass " — was written by her daughter, Casey Oddi Clark, and granddaughter, Melissa Falter, and published in The Columbus Dispatch Wednesday.

"I was born. I lived. I died. I hate to admit it, but evidently I died," the obit began. "I'm leaving behind a hell of a lot of stuff Casey and Melissa will have to get rid of. So, if you're looking for random cr-p, you should wait the appropriate amount of time and get in touch with them."

Jean Oddi, Queen of Sass, bids adieu to her subjects in feisty obituary https://t.co/8HfHk7AgUc pic.twitter.com/1r40yB04pl - Columbus Dispatch (@DispatchAlerts) February 22, 2017

It continued by memorializing Oddi's many life accomplishments, including her "doctorate in B-tchology."

Read the full column — which cost the family $1,250 — here .