Here's Why You're Seeing Red Xs All Over Facebook

Facebook users around the world changed their profile pictures to feature a red X Thursday in a show of solidarity for victims of modern slavery .

In honor of the End It Movement's "Shine A Light On Slavery Day," people are applying the X to their photos in hopes of spreading awareness of ongoing human trafficking . The day — which has taken place for the last five years — was marked by members of Congress as well as several celebrities.

Thorn co-founder Ashton Kutcher — who recently delivered a speech against modern slavery at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing — is one of the big names expected to take part. "I am here today to defend the right to pursue happiness," Kutcher testified. "It's a simple notion — the right to pursue happiness. It's bestowed upon all of us by our Constitution...But the right to pursue happiness, for so many, is stripped away."

.@UTKnoxville students are preparing to raise their voices on shine a light on slavery day. I hope you'll join them tomorrow! #enditmovement pic.twitter.com/XnnLw8TiVi - Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) February 22, 2017

Downloadable resources to take part in the movement — including red Xs — are available on EndItMovement.com .