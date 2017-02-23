Here's Why You're Seeing Red Xs All Over Facebook

Facebook users around the world changed their profile pictures to feature a red X Thursday in a show of solidarity for victims of modern slavery.
In honor of the End It Movement's "Shine A Light On Slavery Day," people are applying the X to their photos in hopes of spreading awareness of ongoing human trafficking. The day — which has taken place for the last five years — was marked by members of Congress as well as several celebrities.
Thorn co-founder Ashton Kutcher — who recently delivered a speech against modern slavery at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing — is one of the big names expected to take part. "I am here today to defend the right to pursue happiness," Kutcher testified. "It's a simple notion — the right to pursue happiness. It's bestowed upon all of us by our Constitution...But the right to pursue happiness, for so many, is stripped away."
Downloadable resources to take part in the movement — including red Xs — are available on EndItMovement.com.