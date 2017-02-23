During the Vice Presidential Debate at Longwood University on October 4, 2016 in Farmville, Virginia.

During the Vice Presidential Debate at Longwood University on October 4, 2016 in Farmville, Virginia. Chip Somodevilla—2016 Getty Images

The 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference kicks off in Maryland this week, with a slate of leaders from the conservative movement scheduled to speak starting Thursday.

Kellyanne Conway , counselor to President Donald Trump , will be interviewed by Mercedes Schlapp of The Washington Times on Thursday morning. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will also be interviewed on Thursday, by Kayleigh McEnany.

Following the interview, the conference will host a conversation between White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon , moderated by American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp.

Other speakers include Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Ted Cruze and Gov. Scott Walker.

You can watch all the speeches live below.