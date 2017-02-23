ImmigrationImmigrants Are Changing Their Routines to Avoid Deportation Under President Trump
Protesters march in front of the federal courthouse, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Seattle, where a hearing was held for Daniel Ramirez Medina, a Seattle-area man who was arrested by immigration agents despite his participation in a federal program to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children.
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: CPAC, Transgender Students and NASA's Exoplanet Discovery

Melissa Chan
1:42 PM UTC

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Conservative Political Action Conference begins

This year’s Conservative Political Action Conference kicks off today in Maryland. The event, which ends Saturday, will feature remarks from leaders of the conservative movement and the Trump administration, including Vice President Mike Pence, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Senior Counselor Steve Bannon. Watch today's speeches live here.

President Trump rescinds bathroom rules for transgender students

President Donald Trump’s Administration has retracted guidelines created under President Barack Obama that said schools across the country had to allow transgender students to use public bathrooms that aligned with their identified gender. The Obama directive “did not contain sufficient legal analysis,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement as one of the reasons for the change.

North Korea says it didn’t kill Kim Jong Un's half-brother

North Korea claims it had nothing to do with the mysterious death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s estranged half-brother Kim Jong Nam. Nam was killed in Malaysia last week.

NASA finds habitable Earth-like planets

NASA has discovered, for the first time ever, seven Earth-size planets outside our solar system that could be suitable for life. The exoplanets orbit a single star relatively close to Earth. "I think that we've made a crucial step towards finding if there is life out there," University of Cambridge astronomer Amaury Triaud, one of the researchers, told reporters after the space agency made its announcement.

Katy Perry appears to mock Trump at BRIT Awards

Pop star Katy Perry performed her latest single Chained to the Rhythm at yesterday’s BRIT Awards, considered the British version of the Grammys. Social media users were quick to compare two dancing skeleton props she used onstage to Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May.

Also:

A former USA Gymnastics doctor has been charged with sexual assault.

Hundreds of people protested in Anaheim, Calif. after a purported police gunfire video went viral.

Muslim-Americans helped raise more than $113,000 to help a vandalized Jewish cemetery repair hundreds of gravesites.

Cats don’t increase your risk for developing mental health problems, a new study has found.

McDonald's will sell $1 sodas of any size starting in April.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
