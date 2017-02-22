George Clooney has never shied away from using his celebrity for a cause, leading the charge on bringing attention to tragedies in Sudan and campaigning for Hillary Clinton .

In a new interview with France's Canal Plus, the actor (and husband of human rights lawyer Amal Clooney) called out President Trump for his dismissal of Meryl Streep's much-publicized acceptance speech at the Golden Globes . (He later added he was not surprised by comments from “ liberal movie people .")

"Donald Trump has 22 acting credits in television," Clooney reminded his interviewer of Trump's own Hollywood credentials. Clooney also claimed the President was affiliated with the Screen Actors Guild. "He is a Hollywood elitist," he said.

Clooney also said that Trump's top advisor, Steve Bannon, is no stranger to Hollywood associations. "Steve Bannon is a failed filmmaker and director. That's the truth. That's what he's done. He wrote a Shakespearean rap musical about the L.A. riots that he couldn't get made. He made a lot of money off of Seinfeld . He's an elitist of Hollywood," Clooney said.

Watch the interview (with French dubbing) at Canal Plus.