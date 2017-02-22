EntertainmentWatch Cate Blanchett Flawlessly Lip-Sync 'You Don't Own Me' at a Drag Show
"The Present" Opening Night
BooksLt. Gen. H. R. McMaster's Book Dereliction of Duty Rockets to Top of Best Seller List
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-NSC
viralThis Brutal Honest Trailer Spoofs La La Land and All of the Oscar Things
170216_lalaland
outdoorsThese Transparent Kayaks Let You See the Ocean Below You
Video Games

Watch Nintendo's Zelda Boss Unbox the 'Breath of the Wild' Limited Edition

Matt Peckham
3:39 PM UTC

Nintendo's Eiji Aonuma needs no introduction if you've been following Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda games since Ocarina of Time fried imaginations in 1998. The series director-turned-producer apparently volunteered to sit (before a camera, on what looks like a very comfy couch) to pry open The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Limited Edition.

The basic $59 game arrives on March 3, the crown jewel in the company's $299 Nintendo Switch launch lineup. You're looking at the European Limited Edition here, which runs £89.99 ($112 USD), though it's virtually analogous to the $129 Master Edition that's been sold out stateside for some time. Both versions include the game, a music CD, some other odds and ends, and a showpiece statue modeled after the games' eponymous "master sword."

Read more: Everything to know about the Nintendo Switch

The one thing it doesn't come with (but that you know you want): a wall-sized painting of the series' protagonist standing on a craggy hillside. Someone please get on the life hack for that.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME