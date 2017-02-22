spaceWatch Live: NASA Makes a Major Announcement About a New Space Discovery
This image is an un-annotated version of the Photo-journal Home Page graphic released in October 2007. This digital collage contains a highly stylized rendition of our solar system and points beyond. As this graphic was intended to be used as a navigation
CrimeMan Threatened to Kill President Trump and Former President Obama, Authorities Say
awardsHere's Who Will Win at the 2017 Oscars
Oscar Predictions
diabetesThis Kind of Fat Lowers Your Risk For Diabetes
DENMARK-ICELAND
Icelandic President Gudni Johannesson delivers a speech during the presentation of The National Gift - The Complete Sagas of Icelanders translated into Danish in the Danish Royal Library in Copenhagen on January 24, 2017.  Martin Sylvest —AFP—Scanpix Denmark And Scanpix —Getty Images
Iceland

No, Iceland's President Is Not Banning Pineapple on Pizza

Zamira Rahim
3:10 PM UTC

Pizza lovers everywhere can relax: Iceland's President is not going to ban pineapple as a pizza topping.

Guðni Th. Jóhannesson recently joked during a school visit that he was "fundamentally opposed" to putting the fruit on pizza, horrifying fans of the combination everywhere, especially on Twitter, The Guardian reports.

Jóhannesson subsequently released a statement on his Facebook page, titled "A Statement on the Pizza Controversy," reassuring people that he doesn't have the actual power "to make laws which forbid people to put pineapples on their pizza." A power, he added, he is glad not to have.

Jóhannesson is very popular in Iceland, with approval ratings as high as 97%. But when he tried to recommend seafood as an alternative topping, he was met with similar pushback.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME