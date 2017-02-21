celebritiesKen Bone Is Going to Appear at CPAC
Media

Milo Yiannopoulos Resigns From Breitbart News Amid Pedophilia Controversy

Melissa Chan
7:58 PM UTC

Milo Yiannopoulos, an editor at the right-wing Breitbart News, has resigned from his post amid controversy over controversial comments he made about pedophilia.

Yiannopoulos issued a statement on his resignation Tuesday, thanking the company for allowing him to “carry conservative and libertarian ideas to communities that would otherwise never have heard them.”

The announcement comes after Simon & Schuster canceled his book deal after remarks he made defending relationships between boys and older men surfaced online and did not sit well with the public. The comments also cost him his invitation to speak at this year's Conservative Political Action Conference

“I would be wrong to allow my poor choice of words to detract from my colleagues’ important reporting, so today I am resigning from Breitbart, effective immediately,” Yiannopoulos said in a statement. “This decision is mine alone. When your friends have done right by you, you do right by them. For me, now, that means stepping aside so my colleagues at Breitbart can get back to the great work they do.”

