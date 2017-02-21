celebritiesKen Bone Is Going to Appear at CPAC
Ken Bone attends the premiere of Disney And Marvel Studios' 'Doctor Strange' on Oct. 20, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
climate changeThis Tax Could Win Over Donald Trump While Helping the Environment
politicsThe Resistance Is the Majority of Americans — Not a New Tea Party
sleepHow Showering at Night Helps You Sleep
Close-up of a hot water shower knob
2/12/98 - PHOTOG: Sarah L. Voisin, FTWP 1310 S. Pollard St. Arlington, VA home of the Flaherty Famil
The Washington Post—Washington Post/Getty Images
Entertainment

Police Quickly Helped This Fifth-Grader With Her Math Homework Emergency

Cady Lang
6:54 PM UTC

A precocious fifth-grade girl in Marion, Ohio turned to her local police for help with math homework – and not only did the police respond, but they attempted to guide her through her equation.

Lena Draper, 10, messaged Marion Police Department on Facebook, asking for help with her math assignment and surprisingly, police department lieutenant B.J. Gruber, who runs the page, answered her by advising that Draper work from left to right on her problem, solving the work within the parentheses first.

Draper's mother, Molly, found the Facebook exchanges between Lena and the police, and shared screenshots of it on Facebook, where it quickly went viral with more than 2.6 million shares.

In an interview with CBS News, Molly Draper said that the kind response from the police was not surprising to her.

"I was happy, but not surprised that they responded so quickly,” Draper said. “They are wonderful with their communication with the community."

As some users pointed out, some of the officer's math advice was incorrect, but Lieutenant Gruber hopes that people will remember that "it is truly the thought that counts."

See the full post below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME