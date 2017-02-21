A Big Clue About the Next Star Wars Movie Is Hiding in Plain Sight

Ever since The Last Jedi was revealed as the title of Star Wars: Episode VIII , fans have been speculating over who the phrase may be referring to. While many originally believed it was an allusion to Luke Skywalker —as those words appear to directly apply to him in The Force Awakens opening crawl—thanks to the translation of the title in other languages, it looks like The Last Jedi is plural rather than singular.

According to several foreign-language posters for the film—including those in Spanish, French and German—the "Jedi" in question refers to more than one individual. This means there could be a few different combinations of Force-sensitive characters in play.

Mark Hamill—who plays Luke—may have said it best: "I think it’s very ambiguous. Is the last Jedi Leia? Is it me?," he told Uproxx . "Is it someone we’ve never met before? Or is it Rey? Because she seems to have the Force as well. So we’ll all wait and see."