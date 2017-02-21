Gadgets8 Surprising Products That Are Still Made in the U.S.A.
Still life with chemex coffeemakers
TurkeyTurkey Is Not Convinced By Erdogan's Bid to Transform the Constitution
Turkish President Erdogan in Turkey's Kahramanmaras
Late Night TelevisonStephen Colbert Paid Tribute to All the People Who Didn't Suffer in Sweden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert during Thursday's 01/19/16 show in New York.
faithPresident Trump Spoke Out Against Anti-Semitism. Here's Why It Was Remarkable
President Trump Visits African-American Museum in Washington
Luke Skywalker
Lucasfilm Ltd.
movies

A Big Clue About the Next Star Wars Movie Is Hiding in Plain Sight

Megan McCluskey
5:57 PM UTC

Ever since The Last Jedi was revealed as the title of Star Wars: Episode VIII, fans have been speculating over who the phrase may be referring to. While many originally believed it was an allusion to Luke Skywalker—as those words appear to directly apply to him in The Force Awakens opening crawl—thanks to the translation of the title in other languages, it looks like The Last Jedi is plural rather than singular.

According to several foreign-language posters for the film—including those in Spanish, French and German—the "Jedi" in question refers to more than one individual. This means there could be a few different combinations of Force-sensitive characters in play.

Mark Hamill—who plays Luke—may have said it best: "I think it’s very ambiguous. Is the last Jedi Leia? Is it me?," he told Uproxx. "Is it someone we’ve never met before? Or is it Rey? Because she seems to have the Force as well. So we’ll all wait and see."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME