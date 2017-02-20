WorldU.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis Says There Are No Plans to Seize Iraqi Oil
Jim Mattis
SportsA Pakistani Women's Team Has Made a Memorable International Debut in Rugby
RUGBY-PAK
TelevisionJohn Oliver Has a Cautionary Song About Vladimir Putin for Donald Trump on Last Week Tonight
Mural Depicts Donald Trump And Vladimir Putin
InternetMegaupload Founder Kim Dotcom Can Be Extradited to the U.S., a New Zealand Court Rules
Decision Issued In Kim Dotcom Bail Hearing
Court of Final Appeal, Hong Kong
The Court of Final Appeal, Hong Kong Getty Images
Hong Kong

A Chinese Princeling Has Allegedly Offered a Reward to Anyone Who 'Beats Up' a Hong Kong Judge

Kevin Lui
9:36 AM UTC

The son of a Chinese People's Liberation Army general has allegedly incited violence against a judge in Hong Kong.

"I'm willing to give 10,000 yuan [$1,450] to anyone who beats up British 'judge' David Dufton," Cai Xiaoxin, son of the late Major General Cai Changyuan, wrote on Weibo, China's version of Twitter, according to the South China Morning Post. "I mean it," he reportedly added.

Last week, Dufton found the officers guilty of assaulting activist and social worker Ken Tsang in October 2014, during the height of the territory's 79-day pro-democracy protests, known as the Umbrella Revolution. He sentenced each of them to two years in jail, remarking that "the defendants have not only brought dishonor to the Hong Kong Police Force, they have also damaged Hong Kong’s reputation in the international community."

The case attracted much attention in Hong Kong, not the least because the beating was caught by news cameras and broadcast on television.

Cai's post was shared hundreds of times, according to the Post. Barrister Albert Luk told the Post that by inciting people to violently attack the judge Cai could be found in contempt of court.

Dufton's ethnicity (he is Caucasian) has meanwhile been the subject of unprecedented slurs made by establishment figures disagreeing with his verdict and sentencing. Pro-Beijing lawmaker Wong Kwok-kin referred to an unnamed "white skin" judge with a "yellow heart" in the legislature last Friday. (The color yellow is associated with the Umbrella Revolution.)

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME