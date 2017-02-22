Late Night TelevisionWatch Stephen Colbert Lampoon Trump for 'Field Trip' to the Museum of African American History
awards season

31 Artists You Didn’t Know Are Super Close to an EGOT

Kenneth Bachor
4:03 PM UTC

The elusive, prestigious EGOT —ascribed to any person who has won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony—has only been achieved by 12 people (not counting recipients of honorary awards, or Tracy Morgan on 30 Rock). At Sunday night's Oscars, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda could become the thirteenth and youngest, at age 37, EGOT recipient. Nominated for Best Original Song for "How Far I'll Go" from Disney's Moana, Miranda has previously won one Emmy, two Grammys and three Tonys. If he wins, Miranda will join the esteemed company of artists like composer Richard Rogers (the first person to complete an EGOT, in 1962), Rita Moreno, Mel Brooks and Whoopi Goldberg. Below are some of the other artists who, like Miranda, are just one award away from EGOT-ing.

Lin-Manuel Miranda
Amanda Edwards—Getty Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Won: One Emmy, two Grammys, three Tonys

Needs: Oscar

James Earl Jones
Walter McBride—Getty Images

James Earl Jones

Won: Three Emmys, one Grammy, two Tonys

Needs: A competitive Oscar (he won an Honorary Oscar in 2011)

Elton John
Denise Truscello—Getty Images

Elton John

Won: Five Grammys, one Oscar, one Tony

Needs: Emmy

Cher
Jamie McCarthy—Getty Images

Cher

Won: One Emmy, one Grammy, one Oscar

Needs: Tony

Al Pacino
Donald Kravitz—Getty Images

Al Pacino

Won: Two Emmys, one Oscar, two Tonys

Needs: Grammy

Cynthia Nixon
Mike Pont—Getty Images

Cynthia Nixon

Won: Two Emmys, one Grammy, one Tony

Needs: Oscar

Martin Scorsese
Michael Tran—Getty Images

Martin Scorsese

Won: Three Emmys, one Grammy, one Oscar

Needs: Tony

Maggie Smith
Karwai Tang—Getty Images

Maggie Smith

Won: Three Emmys, two Oscars, one Tony

Needs: Grammy

Helen Mirren
Gabriel Olsen—Getty Images

Helen Mirren

Won: Four Emmys, one Oscar, one Tony

Needs: Grammy

Julie Andrews
Ida Mae Astute—Getty Images

Julie Andrews

Won: Two Emmys, one competitive Grammy (and one Lifetime Achievement Grammy), one Oscar

Needs: Tony

Trey Parker and Matt Stone
Albert L. Ortega—Getty Images

Trey Parker and Matt Stone

Won: Five Emmys, one Grammy, four Tonys

Needs: Oscar

Kate Winslet
Jeff Kravitz—Getty Images

Kate Winslet

Won: One Emmy, one Grammy, one Oscar

Needs: Tony

Jessica Lange
Frederick M. Brown—Getty Images

Jessica Lange

Won: Three Emmys, two Oscars, one Tony

Needs: Grammy

Stephen Sondheim
Thos Robinson—Getty Images

Stephen Sondheim

Won: Eight Grammys, 12 competitive Tonys (and a Lifetime Achievement Tony), one Oscar

Needs: Emmy

Andrew Lloyd Webber
Theo Wargo—Getty Images

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Won: Four Grammys, one Oscar, seven Tonys

Needs: Emmy

Ellen Burstyn
Matthew Eisman—Getty Images

Ellen Burstyn

Won: Two Emmys, one Oscar, one Tony

Needs: Grammy

Vanessa Redgrave
Fred Duval—Getty Images

Vanessa Redgrave

Won: Two Emmys, one Oscar, one Tony

Needs: Grammy

Christopher Plummer
Axelle/Getty Images

Christopher Plummer

Won: Two Emmys, one Oscar, one Tony

Needs: Grammy

Lily Tomlin
Erika Goldring—Getty Images

Lily Tomlin

Won: Six Emmys, one Grammy, one competitive Tony (and one Lifetime Achievement Tony)

Needs: Oscar

Dick van Dyke
Rick Rowell—ABC/Getty Images

Dick Van Dyke

Won: Four Emmys, one Grammy, one Tony

Needs: Oscar

Cyndi Lauper
Santiago Felipe—Getty Images

Cyndi Lauper

Won: One Emmy, two Grammys, one Tony

Needs: Oscar

Burt Bacharach
Harry Herd—Getty Images

Burt Bacharach

Won: One Emmy, seven competitive Grammys (and a Lifetime Achivement Grammy), three Oscars

Needs: Tony

Randy Newman
Ross Gilmore—Getty Images

Randy Newman

Won: Three Emmys, five Grammys, two Oscars

Needs: Tony

Frances McDormand
Joe Scarnici—Getty Images

Frances McDormand

Won: One Emmy, one Oscar, one Tony

Needs: Grammy

Audra McDonald
Alberto E. Rodriguez—Getty Images

Audra McDonald

Won: One Emmy, two Grammys, six Tonys

Needs: Oscar

Harry Belafonte
Kevin Mazur—Getty Images

Harry Belafonte

Won: One Emmy, three Grammys, one Tony

Needs: competitive Oscar (won the James Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 2014)

Jeremy Irons
Angela Weiss—AFP/Getty Images

Jeremy Irons

Won: Three Emmys, one Oscar, one Tony

Needs: Grammy

Geoffrey Rush
Tobias Schwarz—AFP/Getty Images

Geoffrey Rush

Won: One Emmy, one Oscar, one Tony

Needs: Grammy

Barbra Streisand
Emma McIntyre—Getty Images

Barbara Streisand

Won: Five Emmys, eight competitve Grammys (and a Grammy Legend Award and Lifetime Achievement Grammy), two Oscars

Needs: Tony

Liza Minelli
Kevin Mazur—Getty Images

Liza Minelli

Won: One Emmy, one Oscar, four Tonys

Needs: competitive Grammy (received a Grammy Living Legend Award in 1990)

