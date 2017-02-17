In his monologue during the Late Show on Thursday night, host Stephen Colbert offered a step-by-step takedown of Donald Trump's first solo press conference , hitting on everything from Trump's listing of grievances and accomplishments to his remarks about being a politician. Colbert kicked off playing a clip of the president saying he "inherited a mess. It's a mess."

"No, you inherited a fortune. We elected a mess. For the record," Colbert responded, alluding to Trump's family inheritance.

In another soundbite from the press conference, which Colbert dubbed the "stress conference," Trump said that "I don't think there's ever been a president who in this short period of time has done what we've done."

Colbert had a quip for that. "I don't often say this, but Mr. Trump I completely agree with you. This is unprecedented."

Watch the full monologue above.