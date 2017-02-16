These Dads Doing Ballet With Their Daughters Is the Only Thing You Need to Watch Today

During Valentine's Day , some enthusiastic new students joined their daughters in ballet class for a a night of dancing: dads.

The fathers of ballerinas were invited to participate in a daddy daughter dance class at the Philadelphia Dance Center this year, and the performances that resulted were both heartwarming and hilarious.

In video clips posted to the dance school's Facebook and Instagram accounts, dads learn how to pirouette and dance to "Waltz of the Flowers" from "The Nutcracker Suite," as well as performing lifts with their daughters. Some of the dads really got into the spirit of the dance class and sported tutus.

The mothers of students were also invited to join their kids for hip hop classes and from the looks of it, the moms fared a little better than the dads.

See all the dancing below.

Partnering with Dad on Valentine's Day!!! ❤❤❤ A post shared by Philadelphia Dance Center (@pdc5678) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:48pm PST

Daddy Daughter Valentine's Ballet Class ❤❤❤ A post shared by Philadelphia Dance Center (@pdc5678) on Feb 14, 2017 at 4:41pm PST

DAD'S BROUGHT THEIR A GAME TONIGHT!!! A post shared by Philadelphia Dance Center (@pdc5678) on Feb 14, 2017 at 4:44pm PST

Dad's are MOVING ALONG TONIGHT!!!❤💯 A post shared by Philadelphia Dance Center (@pdc5678) on Feb 14, 2017 at 5:37pm PST

Dad's moving right along the floor tonight!!! Jumping turning, so impressive!!! A post shared by Philadelphia Dance Center (@pdc5678) on Feb 14, 2017 at 5:42pm PST

I CAN'T THANK THESE GENTLEMAN ENOUGH FOR MAKING THIS DAY SO VERY SPECIAL!!! THANK YOU, THANK YOU!!! HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY ❤ A post shared by Philadelphia Dance Center (@pdc5678) on Feb 14, 2017 at 5:46pm PST

Mom's killing it with Mr Reggie last night!!! They did not come to play! Dad's you have some competition tonight, see you on the dance floor!!! 😂❤ A post shared by Philadelphia Dance Center (@pdc5678) on Feb 14, 2017 at 11:13am PST