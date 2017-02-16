celebritiesKim Kardashian West May Return to Paris 5 Months After an Armed Robbery
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 14, 2017
CongressRepublicans Have Big Plans. President Trump’s Problems Are Stalling Them
President Donald Trump is joined by the Congressional leadership and his family before formally signing his cabinet nominations into law, in the President's Room of the Senate, at the Capitol
BizarreWoman Accidentally Donates Shirt With $8,000 in Pocket to Goodwill
Man holding $20 bills in shirt pocket
Donald TrumpDonald Trump Is Trying to Reset His Presidency
President Trump Names Alexander Acosta As New Labor Secretary Choice
Close up of ballet shoes
Getty Images
viral

These Dads Doing Ballet With Their Daughters Is the Only Thing You Need to Watch Today

Cady Lang
10:12 PM UTC

During Valentine's Day, some enthusiastic new students joined their daughters in ballet class for a a night of dancing: dads.

The fathers of ballerinas were invited to participate in a daddy daughter dance class at the Philadelphia Dance Center this year, and the performances that resulted were both heartwarming and hilarious.

In video clips posted to the dance school's Facebook and Instagram accounts, dads learn how to pirouette and dance to "Waltz of the Flowers" from "The Nutcracker Suite," as well as performing lifts with their daughters. Some of the dads really got into the spirit of the dance class and sported tutus.

The mothers of students were also invited to join their kids for hip hop classes and from the looks of it, the moms fared a little better than the dads.

See all the dancing below.

Partnering with Dad on Valentine's Day!!! ❤❤❤

A post shared by Philadelphia Dance Center (@pdc5678) on

Daddy Daughter Valentine's Ballet Class ❤❤❤

A post shared by Philadelphia Dance Center (@pdc5678) on

DAD'S BROUGHT THEIR A GAME TONIGHT!!!

A post shared by Philadelphia Dance Center (@pdc5678) on

Dad's are MOVING ALONG TONIGHT!!!❤💯

A post shared by Philadelphia Dance Center (@pdc5678) on

Dad's moving right along the floor tonight!!! Jumping turning, so impressive!!!

A post shared by Philadelphia Dance Center (@pdc5678) on

I CAN'T THANK THESE GENTLEMAN ENOUGH FOR MAKING THIS DAY SO VERY SPECIAL!!! THANK YOU, THANK YOU!!! HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY ❤

A post shared by Philadelphia Dance Center (@pdc5678) on

Mommas (and Bob...) KILLIN IT in our LAST PARENT VALENTINE'S CLASS!!! ❤❤❤

A post shared by Philadelphia Dance Center (@pdc5678) on

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME