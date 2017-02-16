Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
GO »
BooksHow Humankind Could Become Totally Useless
Yuval Noah Harari
ImmigrationA Woman Who Reported Domestic Abuse Was Detained by Immigration Agents
In this photo made March 6, 2015, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents enter an apartment complex looking for a specific undocumented immigrant convicted of a felony during an early morning operation in Dallas.
North KoreaNorth Koreans Celebrate Kim Jong Il's Birthday, Unaware of Assassination Intrigue
NKOREA-KIM-POLITICS-ANNIVERSARY
Longevity 2017The Extreme Ways Man Has Tried to Cheat Death
cheat-death
burning-questions-longevity-isabella-connelley-bethan-mooney.
Isabella Connelley and Bethan Mooney for TIME
Longevity 2017

Is There Anything That Can Help My Dog Live Longer Too?

Mandy Oaklander
11:35 AM UTC
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

To Herb Krohn, a railroad worker in Seattle, no living creatures are more precious than his four dogs. "From the day you get your dog, you worry about the day you're going to have to say goodbye," he says.

So three years ago, when he saw an article about a new study called the Dog Aging Project--a trial designed to test a drug that might help dogs live longer--he volunteered his four-legged friends.

One of his pups, Lola, made the cut. Three times a week for 10 weeks, Krohn fed his puffy chow chow a pill covered in peanut butter. He didn't know whether the pills were the real deal or a placebo--that's the way good studies are designed, after all--but he monitored her closely, keen to see what, if anything, would happen. "If any creature deserves to have immortality, it's dogs," he says. Currently, the average life span of a domestic dog is about 12 years.

The drug being tested is called rapamycin. It's an immunosuppressant that has already shown incredible promise in lab animals. At low doses, it's shown to increase the life spans of mice by 25% while conferring on them a sprightliness that belies their age.

Unfortunately, rapamycin does not yet appear to perform such magic in humans. For now, the drug is used mainly on organ-transplant recipients and people with certain kinds of cancer, because of the serious side effects it can trigger in humans. But it doesn't cause serious side effects in lab animals, and thanks to the Dog Aging Project, scientists will soon know if that's true of dogs too.

If the drug works, it could mean that veterinarians may one day prescribe rapamycin to healthy older dogs, increasing not just the length of their life but also the quality, says Matt Kaeberlein, a co-director of the study and professor of pathology at the University of Washington. "What we're really talking about is keeping the dog healthier longer so that they don't have these chronic diseases and disabilities to go along with aging," he says. "If we can do this, it will have a significant impact on the quality of life for people who love their dogs."

In mouse studies, 10 weeks on the drug was all it took to make an old mouse's heart function like that of a much younger mouse. And according to early results from the Dog Aging Project, soon to be published, the same may be true for canines. About 70% of dogs that took the highest dose of the drug were also noticeably more active.

"It's really encouraging," Kaeberlein says. "It doesn't mean those dogs are going to live longer, but it certainly is suggestive that some of the effects of rapamycin on age-related function are shared between dogs and mice."

Before the drug is available to all of Krohn's dogs (and yours), more research is needed. In the trial's next phase, which begins in March, the team will study 50 more dogs and follow them for a full year, adding in other metrics. Mouse research shows that rapamycin can improve age-related cognitive decline, for instance, and Kaeberlein wants to know whether it can help keep dogs sharp too.

These studies are part of a small but growing movement to expand scientific knowledge about the lives--and deaths--of dogs. The Golden Retriever Lifetime study, for example, which began in 2015, is following 3,000 dogs throughout their lives in search of genetic and lifestyle links to cancer, which kills more than half of all golden retrievers. Kaeberlein's team plans to do something similar: a 10-year study following 10,000 dogs to understand why some live a long time while others get sick and die young.

Humans have something to learn from the data too. "A lot of the aging process in dogs is also shared with people," Kaeberlein says. "It's hard to imagine an animal that shares your environment to a greater extent than your dog."

As for Lola, the lionesque chow chow, things are looking up. It turned out she was on rapamycin, not the control, and Krohn says she seemed to become a lot more affectionate. They'll have to wait until Phase 2 to see why a dog's eagerness to cuddle would be affected, but Kaeberlein suspects it may be a sign of better brain function.

Now Krohn is trying to enroll Lola in the next round of Dog Aging Project studies. "I want to make sure she stays on it," he says. "It's worth it to try to help man's best friend be their best friend a little longer."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME