As one of this year’s jurors for World Press Photo, I was stunned to learn that over the last ten years, the number of female entrants to the World Press Photo Contest has hovered around 15% (it remained at 15.5% in 2017).

March is Women’s History Month and in the current political and social climate, it’s never been more critical for us to have a woman’s visual perspective.

TIME reached out globally to the most acclaimed female photojournalists, curators and directors of photography in the industry, asking them to select one female photojournalist that they believe is worthy of recognition. The result is an astonishing collection of brilliant work from around the world. For me, this list includes many photojournalists I have never known, was delighted to learn about and excited to get to know more.

Here's their list of 34 women photographers to follow right now.

– Kira Pollack, Director of Photography