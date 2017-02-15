MontanaMontana Is Considering Eliminating Daylight Saving Time
A shaft of sunlight creates a glow on the Horsetail waterfall in Yosemite National Park on Feb 16, 2010. Eric Paul Zamora—AP
California

Yosemite National Park's Annual 'Firefall' Returns

Zamira Rahim
2:03 PM UTC

The annual 'firefall' phenomenon has returned to the Horsetail Fall at Yosemite National Park.

The optical illusion gives the appearance of lava streaming down the cliff and is caused by the angle of light coming off a sunset, the CNN reports. The 'firefall' reappears for around two weeks every February and draws lots of visitors to the park, including they be professional photographers and tourists armed with Instagram.

"People come from all over the world to see this," said National Park Ranger Scott Gediman. He added that the spectacle has gained popularity in recent years due to people sharing images of it on social media.

[CNN]

