the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Russia Probes, Philip Pullman and Westminster Winner
Rumor, a German shepherd, stands next to his handler in the winner's circle after taking the "Best In Show" award at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Feb. 14, 2017.
IndianaTeenage Girls Went Missing After Posting Cryptic Snapchat Messages
Delphi-Bodies Found
BooksPhilip Pullman's His Dark Materials Is Getting a Follow-Up Trilogy
Books Philip Pullman
IsraelWhat a Vulnerable Benjamin Netanyahu Needs from President Donald Trump
The Israeli Prime Minister Meets Boris Johnson At The Foreign Office

White House

Watch Live: President Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu Hold Joint White House Press Conference

Zamira Rahim
1:33 PM UTC

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benhamin Netanyahu will hold a joint press conference from the White House after their first face-to-face meeting.

Trump has been vocal in his support for Israel in the past, criticizing the Obama administration's positions and had mentioned plans to transfer the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem. Recently the president has signaled that he might back down from his strongly supportive stance, suggesting that settlements are not "a good thing for peace". The White House also said that it will not press Israel on the two state solution during the talks.

Despite the warmth of the new U.S. administration, Netanyahu finds himself politically vulnerable at home as right-wingers put him under pressure. He is also at the heart of three separate corruption investigations.

Watch the press conference live above starting at 12 p.m. EST.

