Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials Is Getting a Follow-Up Trilogy

Philip Pullman fans rejoice — the British author's hugely popular His Dark Materials trilogy is getting a follow-up in October.

The first of the 'Book of Dust' trilogy will be published this fall around the world and will be set in London and Oxford, The Guardian reports .

Lyra Belacqua, Pullman's heroine from the previous trilogy will return in the first two books, appearing first as a baby and then as a twenty year old, with the plot running parallel to that in His Dark Materials. The author said on Twitter that the new trilogy was neither a sequel nor a prequel to those in the original series but instead more an "equel".

@NPR @Toyoking As a matter of fact I took great pains to say that it was neither a prequel nor a sequel. It's an equel. - Philip Pullman (@PhilipPullman) February 15, 2017

The Book of Dust will focus on "the struggle between a despotic and totalitarian organization, which wants to stifle speculation and inquiry, and those who believe thought and speech should be free," Pullman said.

