Have the Best Spring Break Ever With These 5 Gadgets

Millions of college students are about to embark on that fundamentally American tradition of spring break, flocking to sunny spots from Cancun to Punta Cana.

Whether you're one of them, or you're just planning some spring travel to shake off cabin fever after a long winter, these five gadgets can help make your trip even better.

(Need some spring travel ideas? See this week's TIME for a little inspiration.)

Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 ($59.99, Amazon)

Instax Mini 8
Instax Mini 8 Instax 

Spring break is a great chance to make memories with friends old and new. Go beyond Instagram and create photographic keepsakes of your travels with the Instax Mini 8, a compact, easy-to-use camera that spits out high-quality prints almost instantly, Polaroid-style. It's especially great for passing around at parties.

UE Roll 2 ($89.99, Amazon)

Suzanne Darcy for TIME Suzanne Darcy for TIME 

What good is hitting the beach if you can't bring your music with you? We love the UE Roll 2, a waterproof Bluetooth speaker with amazing sound for its (highly packable) size. One tip: Keep the smartphone you've got connected to this speaker in the shade or in a cooler to keep it from getting overheated in the sun.

Extra Chargers ($7.99, Amazon)

iPhone charger Petri Oosthuizen / EyeEm—Getty Images/EyeEm 

Want an easy way to make new friends? Grab a handful of these cheap iPhone charging cables and throw them in your travel bag. Then, when else somebody realizes they lost or forgot theirs, you'll be there at the ready. Combine them with a battery pack like the Mophie Powerstation to really be a spring break hero.

DJI Mavic Pro ($999, Amazon)

Suzanne Darcy for TIME Suzanne Darcy for TIME 

Why keep your photos grounded when you can take to the skies? DJI's new Mavic Pro drone folds up so it fits in your backpack, then takes amazing photo and video footage when you're ready to fly. It's perfect for grabbing an aerial shot of all your new buddies on the beach or capturing that stunning setting sun.

Roku Streaming Stick ($49.60, Amazon)

Roku Streaming Stick
Roku Streaming Stick Roku 

After a long day on the beach, you'll want some time chilling, literally, at your hotel. Bring along one of these Roku streaming sticks to ensure you'll have access to all your favorite streaming services, from Netflix to HBO, to watch while you're lying around recovering. They work with any TV that has an HDMI port, and connect to the Internet via Wi-Fi.

(Read TIME’s affiliate link policy.)

