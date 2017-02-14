CaliforniaCalifornia Residents Told to Be 'Vigilant' as Oroville Dam Evacuation Is Lifted
Police officers watch the Oroville Dam's main spillway from a lookout point Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. Crews working around the clock atop the crippled Oroville Dam have made progress repairing the damaged spillway, state officials said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
harrison fordHarrison Ford Nearly Piloted His Plane Into a Passenger Airliner at L.A. Airport
Harrison Ford arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Files - RTSJP0J
celebritiesHow Actor Theo James' Family History Turned Him Into an Activist
the environmentClimate Change Denial Is the Original Fake News
Senate Environment Committee Considers Scott Pruitt To Be EPA Administrator
Exoplanets
An illustration produced by NASA that shows HAT-P-2b, left, and how it appears to cause heartbeat-like pulsations in its host star, HAT-P-2. NASA/JPL-Caltech
space

NASA Detects Star's 'Heartbeat' Just in Time for Valentine's Day

Aric Jenkins
Feb 14, 2017

It looks like Valentine's Day isn't just limited to Earth — or its solar system.

On Tuesday, NASA announced the discovery of a distant star with a "heartbeat." The space agency observed the heartbeat-like vibrations on the outer shell of a star called HAT-P-2, making the detection with its Spitzer Space Telescope, according to details published in Astrophysical Journal Letters. The star is reportedly 370 light-years away, and scientists believe the star's behavior was caused by an exoplanet, dubbed HAT-P-2b, circling it in a tight orbit.

The planet, NASA found, appears to interact with the star every time it makes its closest approach in its orbit, almost as if it's giving the start a "kiss." If this gravitational force is what causes the heartbeat, then these findings could have major implications for how scientists look for and study exoplanets in the future.

"We had intended the observations to provide a detailed look at HAT-P-2b’s atmospheric circulation," Nikole Lewis, co-author and astronomer at Space Telescope Science Institute, Baltimore, said in a statement. "The discovery of the oscillations was unexpected but adds another piece to the puzzle of how this system evolved."

Lewis and her team were surprised to find a relatively small planet like HAT-P-2b could have such an effect on the much-larger star it orbits. But even though the planet's mass is eight times the size of our solar system's largest planet, Jupiter, its host star, HAT-P-2, is approximately 100 times larger than the planet it interacts with, according to the findings.

"Our observations suggest that our understanding of planet-star interactions is incomplete," Julien de Wit, postdoctoral associate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, said in the same statement. "There's more to learn from studying stars in systems like this one and listening for the stories they tell through their 'heartbeats.'"

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME