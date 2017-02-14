TelevisionWatch How the Real Sean Spicer Compares to Saturday Night Live's Parody
Internet

The Internet Is Losing It Over This Vintage Photo of Harry Potter's Lookalike

Megan McCluskey
6:45 PM UTC

A Redditor who unearthed an old photo of his great aunt realized she bore a striking resemblance to none other than Harry Potter.

User W00dzy87 took to Reddit Tuesday to share a side-by-side comparison of a black and white picture of his great aunt and a lookalike shot of Daniel Radcliffe as the boy wizard, prompting a discussion on how similar the two glasses wearers appear. "Yer a wizard auntie," one Redditor commented, spoofing Hagrid's famous line from The Sorcerer's Stone.

The post has received more than 2,000 upvotes since it was shared Tuesday morning. And there wasn't even any Polyjuice Potion involved

See the photo below.

