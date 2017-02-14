CongressDemocrats Demand Investigation Into President Trump's Ties With Russia
US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with teachers, school administrators and parents in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, Feb. 14, 2017.
animals

If Dogs Could Write Valentines, Here’s What They Would Tell Their Owners

Joyce Lee,Anne Most
4:26 PM UTC

Imagine your dog could write you a love letter — what would it say?

Just in time for Valentine's Day, TIME video went to the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City, where more than 200 breeds are competing, to ask owners what their dog would write to them in a love letter.

" She'd probably tell me that I’m the greatest daddy," said Dwayne Lazore, the owner of a Basenji named Mibre Princess Leia Skywalker. Others suggested their dog would take the opportunity to ask for more food. "Where's my cheese?" owner Faye Adcox said, as her 2-year-old Norwegian Buhund looked up at her expectantly.

Watch the rest of the love letters from the adorable pups in the video above.

