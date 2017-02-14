Melissa McCarthy's turn as a gum-chomping, water gun-toting White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live has been wildly popular.

Spicer even commented, telling Extra that McCarthy “needs to slow down on the gum chewing,” and suggesting she “dial back.” This past week, however, SNL did not take him up on that advice.

So how does McCarthy's impersonation compare to Spicer in real life? Answering that question requires a supercut of the biggest moments from both sketches alongside clips from real White House briefings.

Watch TIME's video above to see how SNL handled the real Spicer in action.