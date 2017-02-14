President Trump Sparked a Fashion Backlash

President Trump's deep unpopularity among liberals has sparked a backlash that has even spilled into what his critics will and won't wear.

In his short career in politics, the man behind the Donald J. Trump signature menswear line —the first haberdasher since Harry Truman to move into the White House—has had more of an effect on the world of fashion than he ever did as a salesman.

His comments have sparked protest fashion, sometimes literally overnight , while his clothing line and his daughter Ivanka's women's wear line have dropped in popularity.

Of course, protest fashion is nothing new. President Obama's time in office made the tricorn hat and the "Don't Tread on Me" flag something of a staple among his conservative critics.

But Trump's Administration has been interesting for the diversity of the protest-wear.

Here's a closer look at President Trump's fashion backlash.