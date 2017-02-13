White HouseWhite House Declines to Publicly Defend National Security Advisor Michael Flynn
President Trump Holds Joint Press Conference With Japanese PM Shinzo Abe
EntertainmentRead Beyoncé's Powerful Acceptance Speech From the Grammy Awards
Beyoncé accepts the award for best urban contemporary album for Lemonade at the 59th annual Grammy Awards, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
awardsTwenty One Pilots Accept Grammy in Their Underwear
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Show
awardsJames Corden Takes a Tumble Then Raps Through His Grammys Opening
59th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Lady Gaga and Celine Dion attend the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Lady Gaga and Celine Dion attend the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles. Alberto E. Rodriguez—Getty Images
Music

Lady Gaga and Celine Dion Are the Friend Duo We Didn't Know We Needed

Raisa Bruner
1:56 AM UTC

Lady Gaga and Celine Dion are two of music's shining stars, albeit in very different ways. And during Sunday night's Grammys red carpet, the icons got a chance to cross paths in a sweet momentary encounter. Gaga—wearing a very bold, very revealing getup, as is her wont—approached the ever-elegant Dion to share a hug and a cheek kiss, before flashing her a peace sign as she continued down the red carpet.

From that footage, it looks like they were equally enamored with each other. Naturally, fans of both of the talented entertainers are enjoying this unexpected collision of worlds.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME