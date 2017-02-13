Lady Gaga and Celine Dion attend the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

Lady Gaga and Celine Dion attend the 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles. Alberto E. Rodriguez—Getty Images

Lady Gaga and Celine Dion Are the Friend Duo We Didn't Know We Needed

Lady Gaga and Celine Dion are two of music's shining stars , albeit in very different ways. And during Sunday night's Grammys red carpet, the icons got a chance to cross paths in a sweet momentary encounter. Gaga—wearing a very bold, very revealing getup, as is her wont —approached the ever-elegant Dion to share a hug and a cheek kiss, before flashing her a peace sign as she continued down the red carpet.

From that footage, it looks like they were equally enamored with each other. Naturally, fans of both of the talented entertainers are enjoying this unexpected collision of worlds.

Lady Gaga and Celine Dion together on the red carpet! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/sengiF40Dg - Lady Gaga (@gagamonster96) February 13, 2017

never knew how much I needed to see gaga making a peace sign to celine dion #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/VqnMAnhpYQ - may 🐱 (@kingsgoId) February 13, 2017