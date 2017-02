The Internet Could Not Handle CeeLo Green's Gold Grammys Suit

CeeLo Green hit the 2017 Grammys red carpet decked head to toe in a gold suit—complete with a gold mask—prompting a wave of memes from audiences confused about the look.

Twitter lit up upon seeing Green's metallic outift, drawing comparisons between the singer and other gold things, like C-3PO and escaped golden snitches.

Check out the best ones below.

why is cee lo green out there looking like a ferrero rocher?#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ujcMxpOUzY - anna (@nutellaANDpizza) February 13, 2017

Cee Lo Green on the #GRAMMYs red carpet looking like a Snitch that escaped the Quidditch World Cup pic.twitter.com/e6a7fYw5JT - Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) February 13, 2017

CeeLo Green out here at the Grammys looking like a Mighty Morphin Power Rangers villain pic.twitter.com/yh6ypsQ1yn - Kip Smithers (@BryanVsBracey) February 13, 2017

Cee Lo Green pulled up the Grammys like a youth basketball participation trophy that left its ball at the crib... smh pic.twitter.com/qUKfHWJHrV - Jrue-Tang Forever (@SteadyLosing) February 13, 2017