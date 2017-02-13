awardsAdele's Grammy Performance Featured a Sweet Shoutout to Her Son
Adele performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Katy Perry attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angele.
Katy Perry attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angele.
awards

Katy Perry Just Shaded Britney Spears on the Red Carpet

Raisa Bruner
1:14 AM UTC

Katy Perry is back in a big way with a new single and a chic blonde look. But as the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer walked the red carpet at the Grammy Awards Sunday night, Perry snuck in some unexpected remarks referencing Britney Spears and her famously public breakdown.

In not one but two different interviews on the red carpet, Perry threw shade at her fellow pop star, mentioning that she took time for her own mental health over the last year—and that her break from producing pop hits has gone well for her.

"I haven't shaved my head!" she said. In another interview, she made light of her ever-changing hair color and said that the only look she has yet to try is to cut it all off. Britney fans were not here for her jokes, and quickly took to Twitter to chastise Perry for making light of mental health.

