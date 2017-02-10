sleepHere's How To Become a Morning Person
Alarm Clock
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Travel Ban Ruling, Beached Whales and Amal Clooney
New Zealand Whale Stranding
politicsWhat Neil Gorsuch Means In the Battle Over Abortion Rights
President Trump Announces Judge Neil Gorsuch As His Supreme Court Nominee
WorldSyria's Assad Brushes Off Amnesty Report on Prison Executions as 'Fake News'
SYRIA-CONFLICT-ASSAD
Via Twitter, Trump Threatens To Cancel Mexico Visit To White House Over Wall
The Twitter Inc. accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @POTUS and @realDoanldTrump, are seen on an Apple Inc. iPhone arranged for a photograph in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.  Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
President Donald Trump

We Spoke to Easy D, a French Musician Who's as Confused by Trump's Tweet as You Are

Kate Samuelson
12:30 PM UTC

It's not unusual for President Donald Trump's social media presence to spark outrage and confusion - but a recent tweet of his left even more of his 24.4 million followers scratching their heads than usual.

"Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D!" he wrote, at 12.41am Washington time Wednesday.

The content of the President's tweet is pretty straightforward; he was defending his executive order which banned entry to the U.S. from citizens from seven countries. However, the use of the phrase 'Easy D' - a non-colloquial term - was far less clear. There were many speculations over the meaning of the 'D', which likely stood for 'decision.'

But likely no one was more confused than Easy D, a 36-year-old French musician based in east London, who was baffled when his social media mentions blew up Wednesday. "I felt like I was in the middle of something," Easy D - whose real name is Idriss Belatreche - told TIME in a telephone interview. "Although I didn't gain as many extra followers as I'd have liked!".

The meaning of his own Easy D is easy to explain. "My friends call me Driss, short for Idriss" he explained. "And the 'Easy' bit was introduced because of my love of hip hop and West Coast rappers like G-Eazy. It's a bit of a cheesy name."

As a Muslim with Algerian roots, Belatreche is less than thrilled to be associated with Trump. "He needs to try to understand that real Muslims don't do terrorism," he said. "To me, Islam is not that at all - these terrorists are just acting on politics but pretending it's religion. By having these policies against Muslims, Trump is making things worse and increasing the anger between communities. He is acting like a Texas man pulling out guns when something goes wrong instead of thinking and seeing things from another point of view."

Belatreche, who also works as a caterer, describes his music as funky, groovy and electronic, in a French-Dutch style. He is currently working to finish his EP, with a working title of New Romance.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME