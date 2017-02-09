The Mississippi House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a controversial bill that would allow death row inmates to be killed by a firing squad , electrocution or in a gas chamber.

Lawmakers introduced the measure to offer alternative execution methods if the use of lethal injection drugs in the state is deemed unconstitutional, according to the Associated Press . It now heads to the Senate for approval after drawing backlash among House lawmakers.

In 2015, the Utah State Senate approved the use of firing squads as a back-up for lethal injection drugs. Experts say the execution method may be the most effective and quickest way to carry out the death penalty.

Mississippi last executed a death row inmate in 2012 through lethal injection before the method’s legality came into question, according to The Clarion-Ledger . There are 47 inmates who have been sentenced to death in the state, the newspaper said.