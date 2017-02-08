the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Elizabeth Warren, Betsy DeVos and Richard Hatch
Department of Defense

The Pentagon Wants to Rent Space in Trump Tower

Zamira Rahim
12:33 PM UTC

The Department of Defense is looking to rent some space in Trump Tower, the President's famed New York City skyscraper.

A Pentagon spokesman, Lt. Col. J.B. Brindle said the department was trying "to acquire a limited amount of leased space" in the building, the Washington Post reports. The tower is still home to First Lady Melania Trump and the couple's ten year old son Barron.

The space is separate from where President Trump's Secret Service detail is headquartered. Although parallel arrangements were made at President Obama's Chicago home, the Pentagon's move is likely to raise even more questions about the conflicts between President Trump's past role as a businessman and his new one as Commander in Chief.

CNN estimated that the leasing one floor of Trump Tower could cost approximately $1.5 million.

