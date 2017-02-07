ImmigrationHomeland Security Chief Regrets How Travel Ban Was Rolled Out
Politics

Why President Trump's Cabinet Slowdown Matters

Zeke J Miller
4:17 PM UTC

President Trump's Cabinet is facing historic roadblocks in confirmation hearings, as Democrats put the procedural brakes on each pick, requiring time-consuming maneuvers to take basic voters. Today Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, will finally be confirmed after Democrats delivered speeches all night to delay the confirmation and only then with the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Mike Pence, as two GOP senators said they would be no-votes. The delays both keep Trump from being able to swiftly implement his agenda, and keep congressional Republicans from moving onto their legislative agenda—pushing things like the budget, tax reform, Obamacare, and infrastructure further back in the year.

Trump accused the media Monday of failing to report on acts of terrorism, though the White House later said he meant underreporting on them. A list released by the press office included several high-profile attacks which dominated the news for days, if not weeks. It reflects Trump's desire to make terrorism a front-and-center conversation point in the U.S.

A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments on Trump's travel ban Tuesday evening, with the administration arguing its needed for national security and critics arguing it must be blocked for the same reason. Nine executive orders that changed history. And Trump's nominee for Secretary of Labor runs into more trouble.

Here are your must reads:

Must Reads

Confirmation of Education Secretary Turns Into Senate Standoff
She'll likely pass with VP tie-breaker [TIME]

Yemen Raid Had Secret Target
Al Qaeda Leader Qassim Al-Rimi [NBC]

Here Are the 78 Terrorist Attacks the White House Says Were Largely Under-Reported
But they were covered [Washington Post]

Conservative Republicans Double Down on Push to Repeal Obamacare
Some fear losing momentum to undo the Affordable Care Act as more GOP members sound cautious notes [Wall Street Journal]

Sound Off

"You've seen what happened in Paris and Nice. All over Europe it's happening. It's gotten to a point where it's not even being reported. And in many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn't want to report it. They have their reasons and you understand that." — President Trump falsely accusing the media of not reporting acts of terror in a speech to troops in Tampa

"Start at the top. I don't think the president owns a bathrobe. He definitely doesn't wear one." — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer pushing back on a New York Times story Monday

Bits and Bites

9 Executive Orders That Changed American History [TIME]

New England Patriot Devin McCourty Also Won't Visit the White House Because of President Trump [TIME]

Labor Nominee Andrew Puzder Has Another Problem: Undocumented Help [Huffington Post]

Stephen Colbert Says Let’s Never Not Forget Kellyanne Conway’s 'Bowling Green Massacre' [TIME]

Follow TIME