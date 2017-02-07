United KingdomThis Country Has the Shortest Doctor Consultations in the Developed World
Doctor checking blood pressure of patient using sphygmomanometer
russiaThe Wife of a Comatose Russian Dissident Says Her Husband Was Poisoned
View shows Ivan the Great Bell-Tower in Moscow
TelevisionThe Bachelor Watch: Bikinis, Volleyball, and Tears
feminism'The Future Is Female': Watch Hillary Clinton's First Public Remarks Since Donald Trump's Inauguration
Hillary Clinton Press Conference - New York, NY
Strawberry
A single Kotoka strawberry is offered for sale for 168 Hong Kong dollars ($21.60) at the CitySuper supermarket in the International Financial Center in Hong Kong on Feb. 5, 2017 Nash Jenkins
Hong Kong

A Single Strawberry Costs Almost $22 at This Upscale Hong Kong Grocery Store

Nash Jenkins / Hong Kong
8:10 AM UTC

Is there any better place in the world than Hong Kong to be rich? The taxes are famously low; the beaches of the Maldives are a mere six-hour flight away on Cathay Pacific, which offers one of the world's most luxurious first-class cabins. At the end of your workday, you can take an escalator directly from your office in the central business district up the hill to your apartment overlooking the greatest skyline in the world (or have your driver pick you up, since in all likelihood you have a driver, and live-in maids as well).

But true decadence — unjustifiable decadence — is found at the supermarket. Consider the Kotoka Strawberry Gift Box, a case study in the excesses of late capitalism. It is a single strawberry that costs 168 Hong Kong dollars (about $21.60) at CitySuper, an haut bourgeois Hong Kong supermarket chain that advertises itself as a "mega lifestyle specialty store." It comes nested in an off-white cardboard humidor filled with the sort of synthetic straw you'd find in an Easter basket. The berry itself — flown in "Fresh by Air From Japan," according to a sticker on the box — is cradled in a little foam doughnut, presumably to prevent bruising in transit and to keep its juices from dripping into the straw.

Grown in the Japanese city of Nara, near Osaka, the Kotoka is billed as a "rare" fruit with "a good acidity and rich sweetness." This is honest advertising. It's a good strawberry: the tartness feels perfectly calibrated, offset by the right amount of fructose; the flesh is juicy but not too soft. But there are plenty of strawberries in the world that are just as good, and you can buy a 1 lb. carton of them for a fifth of the cost.

The existence of the Kotoka Strawberry Gift Box has precipitated quite a fuss on Facebook in Hong Kong, particularly in a group called Hong Kong Moms. The group, which boasts just shy of 37,000 members, is both an encyclopedia of Hong Kong–specific domestic knowledge and a sounding board for local gripes; in the case of the Kotoka, it was the latter. "Any journalists out there covering packaging waste might like to follow up," the original poster wrote over a photo of the Gift Box. In the comments section, many expressed concern about the environmental impact of gratuitous packaging.

It's a fair point. Hong Kong is one of the most densely populated places in the world — 7.2 million people are consolidated into just 275 sq km of developed land — and struggles to contain the 6.4 million tons of waste it produces each year. Its landfills are literally overflowing; the otherwise sweeping vistas at any of the territory's 38 public beaches are dampened by the limp plastic bags that snag around your ankles as you swim. An online petition launched last month imploring local grocery stores to stop wrapping produce in superfluous plastic has accrued more than 7,100 signatures.

Many are also appalled by the decadence of a $22 piece of fruit. CitySuper, which did not respond to TIME's requests for comment, also sells $64 melons and, as the Hong Kong Free Press has pointed out, $522 apples. But several traditionalists defended these as customary high-value gifts, given during the Lunar New Year celebration each winter. Perhaps it's financially or materially wasteful, one person said, but so is Christmas wrapping. "Call it a waste if you like, but it is our culture too," another wrote.

Still, the question of luxury and excess is food for thought in Hong Kong, which by some metrics has the 10th-highest level of income inequality in the world. (It is the only developed state in the top 30 on this list.) The territory has the world's highest concentration of Rolls Royces per capita; meanwhile, more than half of the population earns less than $1,400 per month. Every so often, photos go viral that show a Hong Kong family — parents, grandparents, and children — in the closet-sized apartment they share, literally stacked atop one another in conditions that have been denounced more than once as inhumane. For the price of the Kotoka strawberry, you can buy seven bowls of wonton noodle soup in Hong Kong, or 60 rides across Victoria Harbour on the famous Star Ferry — or, for that matter, a couple dozen pieces of fruit from an outdoor market.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME